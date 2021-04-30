NFL Draft 2021 Results: The Biggest Steals, Reaches & Surprises from Day 1

6 of 9

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

At various points in the lead-up to the draft, Justin Fields and Mac Jones both looked like potential top-three picks. In fact, at one point there was talk that Fields could be the top selection, while Jones was the favorite to go No. 3 overall to San Francisco just 24 hours before the draft.

Instead, both the two-time first-team All-Big Ten Ohio State product and the 2020 consensus All-American from Alabama slid out of the top 10.

What happened? We all knew Lawrence and Wilson would go 1-2, but then the 49ers officially chose Lance over Fields and Jones, the Falcons opted to wait to draft 35-year-old Matt Ryan's successor, the Carolina Panthers apparently decided to stick with Sam Darnold when they drafted cornerback Jaycee Horn eighth overall, and the Denver Broncos surprisingly took cornerback Patrick Surtain II in the No. 9 spot.

It was somewhat surprising nobody traded up with Atlanta, the Miami Dolphins (at six), the Lions (seven) or the Panthers, Broncos or Cowboys (10) for Fields in particular. A trade-up finally occurred when the Chicago Bears pulled the trigger to acquire the No. 11 pick from the Giants, but by then both Fields and Jones had to be pretty disappointed.

It did feel as though Jones could be in for a drop if the 49ers didn't select him early, but Fields looks so well-equipped to excel in the modern NFL that it's shocking he lasted that long.

The Broncos are the most interesting case in this investigation. They were linked to Aaron Rodgers throughout the afternoon, but a trade never came to fruition. Still, 2020 starter Drew Lock remains on the roster along with recent addition Teddy Bridgewater. Would they have drafted Fields or even Jones if not for potential Rodgers talks? What about if they hadn't acquired Bridgewater from Carolina?

We may never know.