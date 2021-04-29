2021 NFL Draft Odds: Trey Lance Favored over Mac Jones for 49ers' No. 3 Pick

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The whispers around what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft have led betting sites to think it's a two-man race between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Lance (-150; bet $100 to win $67) has emerged as the favorite over Jones (+125) to be selected by the 49ers. Justin Fields is a distant third option at +800.

Predraft reports suggested San Francisco was debating Jones vs. Lance.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday on Get Up! that the 49ers liked Jones when they traded up with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick, but the gap with Lance and Fields has "narrowed considerably" as they have done more homework.

Per Schefter, the 49ers hadn't decided who they were drafting as recently as last weekend but have now made their choice.

Jones is coming off a record-setting season at Alabama in 2020. He set an FBS record with a 77.4 completion percentage and a Crimson Tide record with 4,500 passing yards to help the team win the national title.

Lance only played one exhibition game in 2020 with North Dakota State's season postponed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he threw for 2,786 yards, ran for 1,100 yards and accounted for 42 touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Bison's starter.