    2021 NFL Draft Odds: Trey Lance Favored over Mac Jones for 49ers' No. 3 Pick

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school's football NFL Pro Day in Fargo, N.D., in this Friday, March, 12, 2021, file photo. Lance will likely be one of the first two players drafted from non-Football Bowl Subdivision programs next week. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
    Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

    The whispers around what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft have led betting sites to think it's a two-man race between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

    Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Lance (-150; bet $100 to win $67) has emerged as the favorite over Jones (+125) to be selected by the 49ers. Justin Fields is a distant third option at +800.

    Predraft reports suggested San Francisco was debating Jones vs. Lance.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday on Get Up! that the 49ers liked Jones when they traded up with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick, but the gap with Lance and Fields has "narrowed considerably" as they have done more homework.

    Per Schefter, the 49ers hadn't decided who they were drafting as recently as last weekend but have now made their choice.

    Jones is coming off a record-setting season at Alabama in 2020. He set an FBS record with a 77.4 completion percentage and a Crimson Tide record with 4,500 passing yards to help the team win the national title.

    Lance only played one exhibition game in 2020 with North Dakota State's season postponed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he threw for 2,786 yards, ran for 1,100 yards and accounted for 42 touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Bison's starter.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      PFT: 49ers, Broncos, Raiders on Rodgers' Wish List for Trade

      PFT: 49ers, Broncos, Raiders on Rodgers' Wish List for Trade
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      PFT: 49ers, Broncos, Raiders on Rodgers' Wish List for Trade

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Rodgers' Top Trade Destinations Amid Rumors QB Wants Exit

      Aaron Rodgers' Top Trade Destinations Amid Rumors QB Wants Exit
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Rodgers' Top Trade Destinations Amid Rumors QB Wants Exit

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 49ers 'Monitoring' Watson, Rodgers Ahead of Draft

      Report: 49ers 'Monitoring' Watson, Rodgers Ahead of Draft
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Report: 49ers 'Monitoring' Watson, Rodgers Ahead of Draft

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      ‘Way More’ to Rodgers Drama

      Jay Glazer and Adam Schefter are both saying Rodgers-Packers dispute is about more than a contract

      ‘Way More’ to Rodgers Drama
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ‘Way More’ to Rodgers Drama

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report