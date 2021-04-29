    Jalen Hurts Welcomes DeVonta Smith to Eagles: 'Run It Back Then My Boy!'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Jalen Hurts is ready to run things back with his former Alabama teammate.

    The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback reacted to his team's decision to select DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 pick in Thursday's NFL draft: 

    Hurts and Smith played together with the Crimson Tide in 2017 and 2018 before the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma after Tua Tagovailoa took over as the starter. They went to the College Football Playoff national title game both of those seasons, winning one.

    If Hurts is going to be the quarterback of the future for the Eagles, they needed to surround him with game-changing wide receivers.

    Smith was just that as a Heisman Trophy winner during his time at Alabama, and his former teammate is fired up to start throwing to him at the professional level.

