    Report: Justin Fields Scored Similarly to Joe Burrow on NFL Draft Cognitive Test

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Where Ohio State's Justin Fields goes is one of the biggest mysteries in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and whichever team lands him reportedly won't have to worry about his processing speed.

    According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Fields "scored at a very high level" when he took the S2 Cognition test that is designed to measure processing traits. One general manager said his score was "extremely high," while Breer noted it was "comparable to Joe Burrow's from last spring."

    The Cincinnati Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

    While there is some extrapolating that has to be done from the test results, it stands to reason that Fields will be able to read defenses and make snap decisions inside the pocket if his processing ability is at such a high level.

    The Ohio State product also earned the highest grade from Pro Football Focus on throws beyond his first read at 90.6. That was well ahead of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (78.6) and Alabama'a Mac Jones (75.7).

    Between his ability to make plays with his legs both inside and outside the pocket, the soft touch he displayed on deep balls throughout his college career, his ability to make plays beyond his first read, and his apparent high processing skills, there's plenty to like about Fields.

    B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked him as the third-best player in the entire draft behind only Lawrence and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in its final big board.

    However, the assumption is that the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Lawrence with the first pick and the New York Jets will take BYU's Zach Wilson with the second pick. DraftKings Sportsbook noted North Dakota State's Trey Lance is the favorite to go No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers.

    That leaves Fields' destination as something of a mystery, although he is someone who could anchor a franchise for a decade or more if he lives up to expectations.

