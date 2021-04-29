Patrick Surtain II Rocks Custom 'PS2' Controller Chain, Shoes for 2021 NFL Draft

David Dermer/Associated Press

If NFL draft decisions were based off draft-day accessories, the Jacksonville Jaguars should consider drafting Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II with the No. 1 pick.

As Tyler R. Tynes of GQ Magazine shared Thursday, Surtain wore a custom "PS2" chain made by Leo Frost for the opening round of the draft.

His shoes also had the PS2 design:

Surtain was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff national championship in his final collegiate season, but he may make an even bigger impression off the field with video game fans.

B/R NFL Scouting Department projected the Dallas Cowboys to select the PlayStation fan with the No. 10 overall pick in its final mock draft.