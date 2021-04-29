B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2021 Final Mock Draft

0 of 32

The final mock draft from the B/R NFL Scouting Department is here.

The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. comprises four scouts who have a variety of backgrounds in the NFL scouting world.

Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account and can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.



Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also produces video content for The Scouting Academy and is an analyst for Establish the Run. He has contributed to Bleacher Report as a scout for NFL1000.

Justis Mosqueda: Justis has written for Bleacher Report as an NFL featured columnist and was a scout for NFL1000. He is also the director of analytics for Optimum Scouting.



Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten.

The scouts took turns making picks, with each scout making eight selections. Writeups were then divided up based on positional expertise.