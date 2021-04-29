    Jake Paul Says He Was 'Embarrassed' for Ben Askren After Knockout

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    FILE - Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    It wasn't enough for Jake Paul to beat Ben Askren in a boxing ring. 

    Paul appeared on Max on Boxing Thursday and addressed his first-round TKO of Askren, saying he was "embarrassed" for the former MMA fighter.

    "He came in unprepared," Paul said. "I said it in the weigh-ins the day before. I said, 'You, my friend, are underestimating me.' And it was very, very unprofessional the way he came in."

    Askren's quick defeat had some wondering whether he basically took a dive and was happy to collect his $500,000 purse plus whatever he might have earned from pay-per-view buys.

    The 36-year-old discussed the outcome with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and denied he intentionally lost. He went on to say the loss was "equally embarrassing" as his five-second knockout at the hands of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 in July 2019.

    Askren acknowledged the stakes were higher against Masvidal, though, and that fighting Paul "had little significance in my life." 

