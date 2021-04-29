    Lions Trade Rumors: Asking Price for No. 7 Pick Deemed Too Steep by Some Teams

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) rest his hand on his helmet as he takes a knee during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
    Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

    Potential trade suitors are being put off by the Detroit Lions' demands for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, according to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora.

    La Canfora reported the Lions are getting a lot of interest in the selection but that other teams believe they are "overplaying their hand."

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Lions and Carolina Panthers, who have the No. 8 pick, "have been fielding a lot of phone calls." He speculated teams might be moving up to get one of the top offensive tackles or quarterbacks still on the board:

    Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN also reported Detroit unsuccessfully attempted to trade up to No. 4, where the Atlanta Falcons presently sit, to land LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

    Rather than misjudging the value of their first-round selection, head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes might be purposefully setting their asking price high because they don't want to trade down all that much.

    Collecting as many draft picks as possible would make sense for the Lions because they're only beginning their rebuild and thus have a lot of needs to fill across their roster. At the same time, staying at No. 7 would allow them to get somebody who could be a foundational piece on either side of the ball.

    In the B/R NFL Scouting Department's final mock draft, Detroit is projected to get Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. Taylor Decker is signed through 2024, so the team wouldn't have to worry about the tackle position for the foreseeable future if Slater panned out.

