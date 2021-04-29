Drew Lock Trade Rumors: Vikings, Panthers Linked After Broncos' Bridgewater Deal

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

As the Denver Broncos explore potential quarterback options in the 2021 NFL draft, Drew Lock's time with the organization could come to an end.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Broncos could put Lock on the trade block as soon as Friday if they draft Justin Fields or Trey Lance in the first round.

Breer listed the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers as potential teams with interest in Lock.

The Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater from the Panthers for a sixth-round draft pick on Wednesday.

Bridgewater is a stable veteran presence who is capable of starting for a team that needs a steady hand at quarterback. He was effective in Carolina last season with a 69.1 completion percentage, 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 starts.

ESPN's Todd McShay has the Broncos selecting Fields with the ninth overall pick in his final mock draft. He could potentially start right away or sit behind Bridgewater to start the season if Denver lands the Ohio State star.

Lock seemed unlikely to be guaranteed the Broncos starting job next season coming off a poor 2020. The 24-year-old ranked last among all qualified quarterbacks with a 57.3 completion percentage and tied Carson Wentz for most interceptions in the NFL (15).

Regardless of who ends up as Denver's starter in 2021, that player is walking into a strong situation. The Broncos already have Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Melvin Gordon III as key skill-position players on their roster.

Denver has just one winning season and zero playoff appearances in five years since winning Super Bowl 50.