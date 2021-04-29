Antonio Brown Says He's 'Grateful' to Re-Sign with Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Antonio Brown wrote he is "grateful" to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an Instagram post Thursday.

"First and foremost, I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the Buccaneers. It wouldn't be possible without my brother Tom Brady, the Buccaneers organization, my teammates and of course my fans. So Let's Go God Bless," Brown wrote.

Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $6.3 million ($3.1 million guaranteed) this week after spending the 2020 season in Tampa. He made his debut in Week 9 after serving an eight-game suspension, recording 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Brady targeted Brown more than any Bucs receiver over the final four weeks of the regular season, and the 32-year-old added eight receptions for 81 yards and two scores during Tampa's postseason run. He had five catches for 22 yards and one touchdown in the Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

A seven-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown's career took an abrupt turn in 2019. His eight-game suspension last season came after violations of the league's personal conduct policy, and Brown recently settled a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by his former trainer.

It is unclear if the NFL plans to pursue further punishment related to the sexual assault lawsuit. Brown's suspension last season was a result of the allegation he sent intimidating text messages to a woman who said Brown made unwanted sexual advances toward her. It also stemmed from the alleged assault of a delivery truck driver and Brown's subsequent no contest plea to a felony burglary with battery charge as part of a plea agreement.

The Buccaneers have spent this offseason focused on retaining their talent, with every major contributor from their Super Bowl campaign set to return in 2021.