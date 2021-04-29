Kentucky Derby 2021: TV Schedule, Post Time, Undercard and Weekend Race Info

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Horse racing traditionalists were likely thrilled to see that the Kentucky Derby is back in its usual slot of the first Saturday in May this year. Derby Day enthusiasts should be happy to know that fans will be allowed back in the stands too, albeit with a limited capacity.

Food, drink and of course betting will be back on the menu for race fans, as Penelope Miller of America's Best Racing recently detailed:

"Patrons on-track are encouraged to use their TwinSpires app to place wagers to minimize in-person contact, but mutuel tellers will still be present to take wagers, so be sure to bring cash with you if you want to bet in person for Derby. Hand sanitizer will be widely available for all interactions with mutuel tellers as well as at betting kiosks."

The excitement won't be limited to only the Derby itself, though, as Churchill Downs is set to host a full weekend of action. starting with Friday's Kentucky Oaks.

2021 Kentucky Oaks

Date: Friday, April 30



TV and Live Stream: NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Post Time: 5:51 p.m. ET

Like the Derby itself, the Kentucky Oaks is back at its traditional spot on the Friday of race weekend. A Grade 1 race event featuring three-year-old fillies, the Oaks is a major draw in its own right.

This year's race features a 14-horse field with a total prize payout of $1.25 million. Melathaat, a Todd Pletcher-trained filly, is the early favorite and is coming off wins in the Ashland Stakes and Demoiselle Stakes.

The lineup and updated odds, via KentuckyDerby.com, is as follows:

1. Pauline's Pearl 20-1

2. Maracuja 20-1

3. Clairiere 5-1

4. Crazy Beautiful 15-1

5. Pass the Champaign 15-1

6. Travel Column 3-1

7. Ava's Grace 50-1

8. Moraz 30-1

9. Coach 50-1

10. Melathaat 5-2

11. Will's Secret 30-1

12. Search Results 3-1

13. Competitive Speed 50-1

14. Millefeuille 20-1

Kentucky Derby Undercards

Date: Saturday, May 1

TV and Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Post Time: Races begin at 10:30 a.m.

There will be an opening act before Saturday's main event—a few of them, actually. Race day will feature a series of undercard races, including the Pat Day Mile, Distaff Turf Mile, Derby City Distaff, Churchill Downs Stakes and the Turf Classic.

The Turf Classic, which features a $1 million purse, will be one of the major draws of the day.

Colonel Liam, a four-year-old Todd Pletcher-trained colt, is considered the early favorite, though horses like Ivar and Ride a Comet should also be in the mix.

The lineup and odds, courtesy of Horseracing.net, are as follows:

1. Masteroffoxhounds 15-1

2. Count Again 10-1

3. Colonel Liam 3-1

4. Ivar 5-1

5. Domestic Spending 9-2

6. Digital Age 8-1

7. Smooth Like Strait 4-1

8. Cross Border 12-1

9. Ride a Comet 5-1

147th Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 1



TV and Live Stream: NBC and NBCSports.com

Post Time: 7:01 p.m.

Then, there's the race itself, featuring a full 20-horse field and a heavy betting favorite in Essential Quality.

The Brad Cox-trained colt is undefeated in five races, most recently taking victory in the Blue Grass Stakes. Essential Quality also drew a favorable position in the No. 14 gate.

Other contenders for the Kentucky Derby include Rock Your World—who will break directly next to Essential Quality—Known Agenda, Hot Rod Charlie and Highly Motivated.

The full field and latest odds are as follows:

1. Known Agenda 6-1

2. Like the King 50-1

3. Brooklyn Strong 50-1

4. Keepmeinmind 50-1

5. Sainthood 50-1

6. O Besos 20-1

7. Mandaloun 15-1

8. Medina Spirit 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon 20-1

11. Dynamic One 20-1

12. Helium 50-1

13. Hidden Stash 50-1

14. Essential Quality 2-1

15. Rock Your World 5-1

16. King Fury 20-1

17. Highly Motivated 10-1

18. Super Stock 30-1

19. Soup and Sandwich 30-1

20. Bourbonic 30-1

Odds via KentuckyDerby.com