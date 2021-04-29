    UFC Parent Company Endeavor Launches IPO, Opens at $24 Per Share

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    UFC ownership company Endeavor launched an initial public offering Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. 

    UFC President Dana White tweeted the following regarding the landmark day for Endeavor:

    According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Endeavor began trading at $24 per share. Endeavor initially purchased 50.1 percent of UFC from Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta for $4 billion in 2016 but is in the process of purchasing the remainder of the promotion as well, per the Securities and Exchange Commission.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Stock Up, Stock Down After UFC 261 📈📉

      Our team created our own UFC pound-for-pound rankings lists

      Stock Up, Stock Down After UFC 261 📈📉
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Stock Up, Stock Down After UFC 261 📈📉

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      ONE on TNT IV Winners and Losers

      We break down all the moments from ONE Championship's four-event showing on TNT 📲

      ONE on TNT IV Winners and Losers
      MMA logo
      MMA

      ONE on TNT IV Winners and Losers

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      The Best Pictures from ‘ONE on TNT IV’

      The Best Pictures from ‘ONE on TNT IV’
      MMA logo
      MMA

      The Best Pictures from ‘ONE on TNT IV’

      ONE Championship
      via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

      Beast Mode to Invest in PFL

      Marshawn Lynch has joined the MMA league as an investor and brand ambassador (ESPN)

      Beast Mode to Invest in PFL
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Beast Mode to Invest in PFL

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report