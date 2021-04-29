UFC Parent Company Endeavor Launches IPO, Opens at $24 Per Share

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC ownership company Endeavor launched an initial public offering Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

UFC President Dana White tweeted the following regarding the landmark day for Endeavor:

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Endeavor began trading at $24 per share. Endeavor initially purchased 50.1 percent of UFC from Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta for $4 billion in 2016 but is in the process of purchasing the remainder of the promotion as well, per the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.