Dolphins Trade Rumors: Miami Signaling It Wants to Move Down in 2021 NFL Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Having made multiple trades leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly still open for business leading up to the start of the first round Thursday night.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Dolphins are "throwing up signals" that they would like to move down.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.