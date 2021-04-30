Kentucky Derby 2021 Odds: Best and Worst Horse-Jockey Tandems to Bet

0 of 4

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For those who love betting on the horses, the Kentucky Derby kicks off the holy triumvirate of horse racing in North America. The 147th Derby opens a 2021 Triple Crown series that should see a return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted last year's race calendar.

The Run for the Roses returns to its traditional early May date and its place as the first of the trio. The 1 ¼-mile race will see a new Triple Crown contender emerge out of a 20-horse field.

With such a large pack running at Churchill Downs, a good jockey can be the difference. It's a talented field so getting a good ride could play an important role. There are four jockeys who have won seven Derbies between them. Several others have at least top-three finishes to their names.

As we break down this year's contenders, here's a look at two horse-jockey duos to back and one to stay away from as race day nears.