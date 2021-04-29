Ryan Miller to Retire from NHL After 18 Years with Sabres, Canucks, Ducks, More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Miller said the following about his retirement, via the Ducks' official website:

"It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional. I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I'm thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm."

Miller, 40, spent 18 seasons in the NHL from 2002-21 with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Ducks.

He is best known for his 11 seasons with the Sabres, during which he was a one-time All-Star and won the 2010 Vezina Trophy as the best goaltender in the NHL.

The Ducks tweeted a highlight reel Thursday in celebration of Miller's highly productive and successful NHL career:

The Sabres did so as well and tweeted a statement congratulating Miller:

Miller entered the NHL in 2002 after Buffalo selected him in the fifth round of the 1999 NHL draft. He was twice named the NCAA's best goaltender and won the 2001 Hobey Baker award as the top player in college hockey at Michigan State.

The Lansing, Michigan, native picked up where he left off in the NHL, going 284-186-57 with a 2.58 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 540 regular-season games as a member of the Sabres.

Miller also went 25-22 with a 2.47 GAA, .917 save percentage and three shutouts for Buffalo in playoff action, leading it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2006 and 2007.

He is the Sabres' all-time franchise leader in career goalie appearances and wins, and he also holds the single-season wins record for Buffalo with 41 in 2009-10.

After stints with the Blues and Canucks, Miller spent the final four seasons of his career with the Ducks, primarily in a backup role behind John Gibson.

For his career, Miller is 390-289-87 with a 2.63 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts. Among American goaltenders, he is first in NHL history in wins and second in both games played and shutouts.

Miller was also a standout on the international stage, representing Team USA at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. At the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Miller led the U.S. to a silver medal and was named the MVP and best goaltender of the tournament, going 5-1 with a 1.35 GAA and .946 save percentage.

The Ducks noted that Miller is the only player in history to be named the best goalie in the NHL, Winter Olympics and AHL, as well as the top goalie and best player in the NCAA.

While Miller was never quite able to break through by winning a Stanley Cup or Olympic gold, his place in hockey history is secure, and he could receive some consideration for the Hall of Fame in the future.