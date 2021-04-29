Video: Ron Rivera Donates $100K St. Jude's Hospital; HC's Dog Runs 40-Yard Dash

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Three months after being declared cancer-free, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera participated in a special 40-yard dash for charity.

Rivera posted video of his dog, Tahoe, running to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and proton therapy treatment:

In addition to his dog's run on the football field, Rivera announced that he and his wife, Stephanie, were donating $100,000 to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Per NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Washington owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, are matching the donation.

Rivera announced last August he had been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer. The 59-year-old continued to coach the Football Team while undergoing treatment for the disease.

During a checkup with doctors in January, Rivera tweeted that he was cancer-free. He led the Football Team to an NFC East title last season in his first year with the organization.

Rivera's run is part of the annual Run Rich Run featuring NFL Network host Rich Eisen running the 40-yard dash to raise funds for charity. This year's event will be broadcast on the NFL Network during Day 3 coverage of the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday.