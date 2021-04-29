    Video: Ron Rivera Donates $100K St. Jude's Hospital; HC's Dog Runs 40-Yard Dash

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    Three months after being declared cancer-free, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera participated in a special 40-yard dash for charity. 

    Rivera posted video of his dog, Tahoe, running to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and proton therapy treatment:

    In addition to his dog's run on the football field, Rivera announced that he and his wife, Stephanie, were donating $100,000 to St. Jude Children's Hospital. 

    Per NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Washington owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, are matching the donation. 

    Rivera announced last August he had been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer. The 59-year-old continued to coach the Football Team while undergoing treatment for the disease. 

    During a checkup with doctors in January, Rivera tweeted that he was cancer-free. He led the Football Team to an NFC East title last season in his first year with the organization. 

    Rivera's run is part of the annual Run Rich Run featuring NFL Network host Rich Eisen running the 40-yard dash to raise funds for charity. This year's event will be broadcast on the NFL Network during Day 3 coverage of the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈

      Something to watch: 2022 picks are 'like gold' to teams. Could see an all-time low in future picks traded (Rapoport)

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Only Kyle, Lynch Know SF Pick

      Just two people know the 49ers pick at No. 3, Shanahan and Lynch: ‘Extraordinary levels of secrecy’ (The Athletic)

      Only Kyle, Lynch Know SF Pick
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Only Kyle, Lynch Know SF Pick

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats 'Fine' Waiting on Jimmy G

      Patriots could wait for 49ers to release Jimmy Garoppolo if they don't draft a QB (Boston Sports Journal)

      Pats 'Fine' Waiting on Jimmy G
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats 'Fine' Waiting on Jimmy G

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NYG Likely Taking a Bama WR

      Giants are increasingly focused on using their first-round pick on either DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle (ESPN)

      NYG Likely Taking a Bama WR
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NYG Likely Taking a Bama WR

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report