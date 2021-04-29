Giants Rumors: DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle Seen as NY's Likely Pick at No. 11

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly increasingly focused on using their first-round pick on either Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith or former teammate Jaylen Waddle.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the Giants are expected to stay at No. 11 and focus their efforts on adding a top wideout.

Ja'Marr Chase is increasingly expected to be the top wide receiver off the board, leaving Smith and Waddle as the likeliest players at the position to fall out of the top 10.

