    Giants Rumors: DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle Seen as NY's Likely Pick at No. 11

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrate Smith's touchdown against LSU in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    The New York Giants are reportedly increasingly focused on using their first-round pick on either Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith or former teammate Jaylen Waddle.

    Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the Giants are expected to stay at No. 11 and focus their efforts on adding a top wideout.

    Ja'Marr Chase is increasingly expected to be the top wide receiver off the board, leaving Smith and Waddle as the likeliest players at the position to fall out of the top 10.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      Who Could Lose Their Starting Role Tonight

      Current NFL players who should fear for their jobs when watching the draft ➡️

      Who Could Lose Their Starting Role Tonight
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Who Could Lose Their Starting Role Tonight

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Draft Day Fact or Fiction 🤔

      Updating the latest buzz including the QB selections for the 49ers and Patriots ➡️

      Draft Day Fact or Fiction 🤔
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Draft Day Fact or Fiction 🤔

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest 1st-Round Reaches 😳

      The NFL draft night reaches that surprised us all over the last 10 years

      Biggest 1st-Round Reaches 😳
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest 1st-Round Reaches 😳

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝

      Our scouting department makes predictions one last time before the madness begins ➡️

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report