    Freddie Freeman on Being Struck Out by Anthony Rizzo: 'I'm OK with It'

    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) works as a relief pitcher in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Freddie Freeman was having a big night against the Chicago Cubs, with a home run and three RBI as the Atlanta Braves were rolling toward a 10-0 victory.

    That was before Anthony Rizzo took the mound. The first baseman fanned him in the seventh inning as the Cubs closed out the night with two scoreless innings.

    Freeman didn't mind the dip his stats would take from the strikeout.

    The comments from the reigning NL MVP reflect a lighthearted moment in an otherwise ugly outing for the Cubs. Starter Kyle Hendricks lasted just 3.2 innings, giving up three homers and seven runs total.

    Freeman, who was 4-for-4 before facing Rizzo, was one of two batters that fell at the hands of the first baseman. Wednesday was Rizzo's second career appearance on the hill and he maintained a pristine 0.00 ERA.

    Alec Mills also got the ball for Chicago, giving up five hits and three runs over 2.1 innings. When the damage was done, Rizzo got the ball to kickstart a movement of three position players pitching, as third baseman Matt Duffy and infielder Eric Sogard also got a chance on the mound.

    Together, they combined for two scoreless innings.

    The Cubs are back in action against Atlanta on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs have Adbert Alzolay slated to start, and it has yet to be revealed whether Rizzo will head to his usual spot at first base or if Wednesday's performance was convincing enough for the 10-14 Cubs to put him back on the hill.

