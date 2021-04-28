Francisco Lindor on Mets Fans Booing Him: It's Interesting, It's Funny, It Sucks

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is hitting just .203 through 19 games after going 0-for-3 in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Early home-crowd boos have rained down on Lindor, however, as he's struggled at the dish. Lindor was asked about the jeering following the Mets' home defeat, which dropped New York to 9-10 on the year.

"It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor told reporters.

"It doesn't feel right for sure. Interesting because it's the first time it's happened in my career. ... I get it. They're booing because they expect results. I expect results."

The Mets landed Lindor in a blockbuster deal with Cleveland on January 7, and they inked the superstar to a 10-year, $341 million extension on March 31.

Lindor entered Wednesday as a lifetime .284 hitter (.828 OPS) with four All-Star Game appearances, two Silver Sluggers and three top-10 American League MVP finishes to his name. He's only 27 years old and figures to have plenty of good baseball left ahead of him.

Unfortunately, it's been a rocky start at the plate for Lindor, who has gone 4-for-24 in his last six games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Mets season isn't even 20 games old yet, though, and the team is somehow just one half-game out of first place in the weak National League East.

The sky isn't falling in Flushing, Queens, just yet, even if Mets fans are letting Lindor know how they feel about his performance thus far. It's possible Lindor goes scorching-hot in May, and the boos become cheers as New York rides into first place.

Until then, Lindor is getting a not-so-warm welcome to New York sports fans as the Mets offense sputters.