Pat Day Stakes 2021: Post Time, Odds, Predictions for Entire Field

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby isn't the only race for big prize money set to take place on Saturday. The Pat Day Stakes is among the biggest races on the undercard and boasts a $500,000 purse.

While the main attraction on Saturday will be the Run for the Roses, the Pat Day Stakes is a nice alternative for those who aren't sure their horse is ready for the 20-horse field and 1¼-mile track of the main event. The undercard race is just one mile and features 12 entrants.

Given the shorter track, success on Saturday could have the winner's connections thinking about making a run at the Preakness on May 15.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the field along with some predictions for who will win, place and show in this Grade 2 race.