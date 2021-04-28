    Eagles Rumors: Some Teams Believe PHI Could Draft QB; Waddle, Paye Also Linked

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 29, 2021

    A Salute to Service logo is seen at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Fresh off trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles may find themselves in a position to draft another quarterback during the weekend's NFL Draft. 

    According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, some teams around the league believe the Eagles would draft a QB a year after selecting Jalen Hurts should a top prospect fall to them at the No. 12 pick. 

    Per Breer:

    "Would the Eagles take a quarterback if one fell in their lap? Some teams think so. (Even though they’ve been outwardly corner hungry, and I’ve heard them connected to other position players, like Jaylen Waddle and Kwity Paye.)"

    Hurts remains the heir apparent at starter after Philly made him the No. 53 overall pick in 2020. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

