    DeVonta Smith Says He Plans to Wear No. 6 Jersey in NFL If Available

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback, and narrowed their positional needs.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The No. 6 worked pretty well for DeVonta Smith at Alabama, so he's decided to keep it in the pros.

    Smith told PFT Live he plans to continue wearing No. 6 if it's available with his new team after he's selected in the 2021 NFL draft. The Heisman winner will be able to wear No. 6 thanks to a new NFL rule that will allow wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, defensive backs and linebackers to wear single-digit numbers.

    Previously, only kickers, punters and quarterbacks were allowed to wear numbers in the single digits.

    Smith is widely expected to be the second or third receiver taken Thursday night, with the speedster fighting with former teammate Jaylen Waddle for the top spot behind LSU's Ja'Marr Chase. 

    The Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are among the teams expected to consider a wide receiver early in Round 1. 

    The Bengals (Kyle Shurmur), Giants (Derrick Dillon) and Eagles (Khalil Tate) each have a player who currently wears No. 6. However, none of those players are considered core members of the roster and would likely have to cede their number to Smith. 

    If Smith is taken by a team that has No. 6 more entrenched, he said he plans on wearing No. 3. 

