    Patriots Trade Rumors: NE Has Been Actively Talking to Teams Ahead of NFL Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 28, 2021

    New England Patriots logo is seen along with the NFL shield logo and the Nike logo on a players sleeve before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots are slated to make their first pick at No. 15 in Round 1 of the NFL draft Thursday, but it may not stay that way.

    According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Patriots are talking to teams about trading up or down, though Giardi said they were just "doing their due diligence" in making the calls.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade

      John Schneider says he 'never actively negotiated' with any team about a Russell Wilson trade

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pats Think Highly of Justin Fields

      Report: Pats Think Highly of Justin Fields
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Report: Pats Think Highly of Justin Fields

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick

      Broncos have received ‘significant interest’ in the No. 9 overall pick (ESPN)

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NE, CAR Are Fields Favorites

      Pats and Panthers are both +300 to draft QB Justin Fields (DraftKings)

      NE, CAR Are Fields Favorites
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      NE, CAR Are Fields Favorites

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report