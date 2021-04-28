Patriots Trade Rumors: NE Has Been Actively Talking to Teams Ahead of NFL Draft

Patriots Trade Rumors: NE Has Been Actively Talking to Teams Ahead of NFL DraftApril 28, 2021
Matt Patterson/Associated Press
The New England Patriots are slated to make their first pick at No. 15 in Round 1 of the NFL draft Thursday, but it may not stay that way.
According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Patriots are talking to teams about trading up or down, though Giardi said they were just "doing their due diligence" in making the calls.
