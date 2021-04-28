DeVonta Smith Says 'It Would Be Great' to Play with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

As wide receiver DeVonta Smith readies to find out where he will begin his professional career, he is open to a reunion with a former Alabama teammate.

Speaking to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, the Heisman Trophy winner said he would be open to playing alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts again with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It would be great," he said. "Jalen is a very talented QB, and I'd love to play with him again. He's a competitor and is going to give you a chance to win every game."

Smith and Hurts spent two seasons together in college before the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma. Smith told reporters in March that the two had spoken, including about the possibility of playing together again.

The Eagles will pick at No. 12 in the first round Thursday.