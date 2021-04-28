    DeVonta Smith Says 'It Would Be Great' to Play with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 28, 2021
    FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback, and narrowed their positional needs.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    As wide receiver DeVonta Smith readies to find out where he will begin his professional career, he is open to a reunion with a former Alabama teammate.

    Speaking to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, the Heisman Trophy winner said he would be open to playing alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts again with the Philadelphia Eagles.

    "It would be great," he said. "Jalen is a very talented QB, and I'd love to play with him again. He's a competitor and is going to give you a chance to win every game."

    Smith and Hurts spent two seasons together in college before the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma. Smith told reporters in March that the two had spoken, including about the possibility of playing together again.

    The Eagles will pick at No. 12 in the first round Thursday.

