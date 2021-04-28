Kendrick Carmouche to Be 1st Black Jockey at Kentucky Derby Since 2013

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kendrick Carmouche is set to become the first Black jockey to ride a horse at the Kentucky Derby since 2013 with Bourbonic on Saturday.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Carmouche addressed what the historic run in the first leg of the Triple Crown means for him:

"As a Black rider getting to the Kentucky Derby, I hope it inspires a lot of people because my road wasn't easy to get there and I never quit. What I've been wanting all my career is to inspire people and make people know that it's not about color. It's about how successful you are in life and how far you can fight to get to that point."

Kevin Krigger was the last Black jockey to ride at the Kentucky Derby. He led Goldencents to a 17th-place finish.

The AP noted that 15 of the first 28 Kentucky Derby races were won by Black jockeys, but Carmouche will become "just one of a handful over the past century."

Chris Goodlett, a historian at the Kentucky Derby Museum, told the Associated Press the decline in Black jockeys stems from "a combination of Jim Crow laws and segregation in the United States, intimidation by white riders, and decisions by racing officials, owners and trainers for the decline of Black jockeys in the early 20th century."

Carmouche will be the fourth Black jockey since 2000 to ride at the Kentucky Derby. The Louisiana native joins a group that includes Marlon St. Julien (2000), Patrick Husbands (2006) and Krigger.

In the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby, the veteran rode Bourbonic to a surprise win at the Wood Memorial. The horse entered the race as a 72-1 underdog but beat out fellow Derby contender Dynamic One.

Carmouche will lead Bourbonic from the No. 20 post on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs. The last Black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby was Jimmy Winkfield with Alan-a-Dale in 1902.