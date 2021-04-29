NFL Draft 2021: Realistic Trades That Could Spur Super Bowl Runs

0 of 6

Steve Helber/Associated Press

We've already seen two 2021 NFL draft trades that could help spur Super Bowl runs. More could be on the way.

The San Francisco 49ers kicked things off by trading up to the No. 3 spot in this week's event, presumably for a quarterback. While it's difficult to bank on a rookie signal-caller, it's also hard to stick with a quarterback who cannot stay on the field.

When Jimmy Garoppolo last played a full season in 2019, San Francisco reached the Super Bowl. However, he's only had one such campaign in the past three years. Replacing him may give the 49ers the dependability they need.

The Kansas City Chiefs recently traded the 31st pick for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in a deal involving several other selections. After K.C. parted with tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher in the offseason, adding the two-time Pro Bowler helps to reestablish the offensive line.

Kansas City, of course, has been in each of the last two Super Bowls.

What realistic draft-day trades might help other teams compete with Kansas City and the reigning-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Let's take a look.