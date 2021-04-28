Kentucky Derby 2021 Odds: Latest Field Betting Lines After Post Positions Draw

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 20 horses have arrived at Churchill Downs. The post positions have been set. And the 2021 Kentucky Derby is quickly approaching.

On Saturday, horse racing's Triple Crown season will get underway with the first of its three marquee events. After last year's schedule was shuffled due to the coronavirus pandemic, things are back in order this year, as the Kentucky Derby will take place on the first Saturday in May.

This year's field is filled with strong horses, so it should be an exciting event, as there are quite a few colts that should be viewed as potential winners at this point.

Here's a look at the post positions and current odds for this year's race.

Post Positions, Odds

1. Known Agenda 6-1

2. Like The King 50-1

3. Brooklyn Strong 50-1

4. Keepmeinmind 50-1

5. Sainthood 50-1

6. O Besos 20-1

7. Mandaloun 15-1

8. Medina Spirit 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon 20-1

11. Dynamic One 20-1

12. Helium 50-1

13. Hidden Stash 50-1

14. Essential Quality 2-1

15. Rock Your World 5-1

16. King Fury 20-1

17. Highly Motivated 10-1

18. Super Stock 30-1

19. Soup and Sandwich 30-1

20. Bourbonic 30-1

Odds via Vegas Insider

The Kentucky Derby could end up being a battle between Essential Quality and Rock Your World, the two undefeated favorites, at the finish. At the start, those two horses will already be side by side.

That's because Essential Quality is starting from the No. 14 post, while Rock Your World will be next to him in No. 15. With a few longshots surrounding them, it's quite possible that Essential Quality and Rock Your World will get off to a strong start and then potentially stay at the front of the field for the entirety of the race.

Essential Quality has won each of his first five races, including the Southwest Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes earlier this year. He and Mandaloun are the two horses in the Derby field who are trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, who had never previously entered a horse in the race.

Mandaloun is starting from the No. 7 post and could emerge as a strong Derby contender. But many eyes will be on Essential Quality, who is heavily expected to have another impressive showing once he arrives at the No. 14 post.

"I think it'll be a good spot [for Essential Quality]," Cox said, per ESPN.com. "He's got good tactical speed that he'll be able to get into a good position from there."

Rock Your World has won each of his first three races, including the Pasadena Stakes and Santa Anita Derby earlier this year. His trainer has also never won a Kentucky Derby, as John Sadler is 0-for-4 with the horses he's previously entered in the race.

Sadler said that Rock Your World "exceeded our expectations" when he raced on dirt for the first time at the Santa Anita Derby and secured the victory.

"We’ve always thought distance was his friend, and we thought he was going to be good at 1 1/4 miles with breeding, athleticism, and action," Sadler told John Piassek of America's Best Racing. "Those steps from six furlongs to a mile to 1 1/8 miles separate a lot of horses, and when you keep stretching out, it separates them further. We’re excited about the longer distances with him."

While Essential Quality and Rock Your World are the betting favorites, there are some other strong horses to watch heading into the Kentucky Derby.

Known Agenda is one of four Todd Pletcher-trained horses in this year's field, and he didn't fare well at the post-position draw, ending up in the No. 1 post. Still, Known Agenda is coming off a win at the Florida Derby last month and could still end up being a threat to win at Churchill Downs.

Longtime trainer Bob Baffert will be looking to set a record with his seventh career Kentucky Derby win (he's currently tied for the most with Ben Jones). This year, Baffert's lone horse in the field is Medina Spirit, who is coming off a second-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby.

Highly Motivated (who currently has the fourth-best odds at 10-1) will be starting from the No. 17 post, which is the only one of the 20 gates that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. The Chad Brown-trained colt will be looking to change that.