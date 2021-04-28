Panthers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

We are now just one day away from the 2021 NFL draft and finding out what the Carolina Panthers are going to do with the No. 8 pick in this year's proceedings.

The Panthers are one of the most interesting teams in the top 10 this season. The acquisition of Sam Darnold via trade this offseason makes quarterback less likely, but it doesn't completely rule it out. Five quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round, and there's a chance one will still be on the board when Carolina is on the clock.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer gave up a future second- and fourth-rounder to bring in Darnold. So with the eighth pick, they could opt to surround him with better talent on offense, trade back to a team looking to move up for a quarterback or address a defense that ranked 18th in yards allowed and scoring.

If the draft order remains steady, Carolina will have another opportunity to add a difference-maker in Round 2. There are always players who end up slipping to the early second round and offer tremendous value, and the Panthers are in a great position at No. 39.

Here's a look at who could be some of their top targets with those two selections.