    DeVonta Smith on Weight Concerns: 'We Play Football ... We're Not Bodybuilders'

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    Two days before the 2021 NFL draft, DeVonta Smith is tired of questions about his weight getting in the way of his performance on the field.

    Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Smith called concerns about his size "irrelevant" because "We play football. ... We're not weightlifting. We're not bodybuilders" (starts at 1:47 mark):

    Smith's weight has been a hot topic of conversation. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has added to the debate by keeping it a mystery, at least from the public. He chose not to weigh in for Senior Bowl practices in January, nor did he step on the scale in front of reporters at Alabama's pro day.

    Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Smith measured just over 6 feet tall and 166 pounds for in-person medicals earlier this month.

    Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted no 6'1", 170-pound wide receiver has ever been drafted in the first round.

    "He's a detailed route-runner with the athletic ability to really make them count, from a separation standpoint, and his ball skills are unquestioned," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in Smith's scouting report. "Smith has the football character, athletic gifts and upper-echelon skill level to become a long-time starter and Pro Bowl regular."

    Size didn't preclude Smith from putting up massive numbers during his three-year career with the Crimson Tide. He became the first wide receiver since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman, and the 22-year-old led the nation by wide margins with 117 receptions, 1,856 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns last season.

