Lions' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions kick off a new era in the 2021 NFL draft with general manager Brad Holmes running his first selection process with his new team.

Holmes has already proved unafraid of making big decisions. This offseason, he has traded Matthew Stafford, let Kenny Golladay walk and traded for then re-signed Michael Brockers.

He'll be making more big decisions with the draft just one day away. The Lions are scheduled to make their first selection at No. 7 but the new GM has said the team is open to anything.

"We do have a cluster of players we're comfortable with picking," Holmes said. "But at the same time, we will be very prepared and willing to move in either direction. There have been discussions with other teams."

So the Lions enter the draft as one of the wild-card teams in the top 10 who could go several directions, including a trade.

Here's a look at two players they could be targeting early and another who may be the guy with the 41st selection in the second round.