Kamaru Usman on Possible Conor McGregor Fight: 'I Might Take His Life'

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman suggested Tuesday that he has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor due to his belief that it would be a one-sided bout.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman was asked about clashing with McGregor but responded negatively, saying: "He's fought once in the last year-and-a-half and that didn't end well for him. ... Imagine what I would do to him. I might take his life in there."

Usman is fresh off a huge win at UFC 261 on Saturday, when he stopped Jorge Masvidal in the second round with arguably one of the most devastating knockouts in UFC history.

With Saturday's win, Usman now owns a career record of 19-1 with nine of those victories coming by way of knockout. He is a perfect 14-0 in UFC and finds himself on an 18-fight winning streak overall.

Since beating Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 235 in 2019, Usman has run through an impressive list of challengers, including Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Masvidal.

As a result, UFC has Usman ranked as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion behind only Jon "Bones" Jones.

Usman and McGregor have been going back and forth on Twitter recently, but it is clear Usman doesn't believe McGregor is worthy of facing him.

While McGregor is at the top of the heap in terms of name recognition and star power, the results haven't been there for him recently.

He only ranks sixth in the lightweight division and 15th in the pound-for-pound rankings on the heels of his second-round technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January, and he has now dropped two of his past three fights and three of his past six.

Additionally, McGregor hasn't been overly active, fighting just twice since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 and just three times since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

The Irishman's resume is still impressive, as he is 22-5 and a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, but he doesn't appear to be on Usman's level currently.

Usman has already beaten many of the top contenders in the welterweight division, although a rematch with Leon Edwards or first-time meeting with Stephen Thompson could potentially be in the cards.

Neither of those fights would generate the type of interest and buzz that Usman vs. McGregor would, but they may be more tightly contested given McGregor's recent struggles.