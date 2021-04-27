    Kamaru Usman on Possible Conor McGregor Fight: 'I Might Take His Life'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Kamaru Usman celebrates his win atop the octagon fence after a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout against Jorge Masvidal early Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman suggested Tuesday that he has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor due to his belief that it would be a one-sided bout. 

    During an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman was asked about clashing with McGregor but responded negatively, saying: "He's fought once in the last year-and-a-half and that didn't end well for him. ... Imagine what I would do to him. I might take his life in there."

    Usman is fresh off a huge win at UFC 261 on Saturday, when he stopped Jorge Masvidal in the second round with arguably one of the most devastating knockouts in UFC history.

    With Saturday's win, Usman now owns a career record of 19-1 with nine of those victories coming by way of knockout. He is a perfect 14-0 in UFC and finds himself on an 18-fight winning streak overall.

    Since beating Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 235 in 2019, Usman has run through an impressive list of challengers, including Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Masvidal.

    As a result, UFC has Usman ranked as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion behind only Jon "Bones" Jones.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Usman and McGregor have been going back and forth on Twitter recently, but it is clear Usman doesn't believe McGregor is worthy of facing him.

    While McGregor is at the top of the heap in terms of name recognition and star power, the results haven't been there for him recently.

    He only ranks sixth in the lightweight division and 15th in the pound-for-pound rankings on the heels of his second-round technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January, and he has now dropped two of his past three fights and three of his past six.

    Additionally, McGregor hasn't been overly active, fighting just twice since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 and just three times since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

    The Irishman's resume is still impressive, as he is 22-5 and a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, but he doesn't appear to be on Usman's level currently.

    Usman has already beaten many of the top contenders in the welterweight division, although a rematch with Leon Edwards or first-time meeting with Stephen Thompson could potentially be in the cards.

    Neither of those fights would generate the type of interest and buzz that Usman vs. McGregor would, but they may be more tightly contested given McGregor's recent struggles.

    Related

      One on TNT IV Predictions 🔮

      Eddie returns. Reug Reug is back. Our picks are in for the main card streaming tomorrow at 10pm in app and on TNT 📲

      One on TNT IV Predictions 🔮
      MMA logo
      MMA

      One on TNT IV Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      La N Sang Talks Myanmar and ONE on TNT

      Former two-division ONE champ discusses the turmoil in his native country and fighting in Wednesday's event

      La N Sang Talks Myanmar and ONE on TNT
      MMA logo
      MMA

      La N Sang Talks Myanmar and ONE on TNT

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Usman on Jake Paul vs. DC Buzz: 'Let Me Take Care of That'

      Usman on Jake Paul vs. DC Buzz: 'Let Me Take Care of That'
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Usman on Jake Paul vs. DC Buzz: 'Let Me Take Care of That'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      RIZIN Postpones Upcoming Event Citing ‘State of Emergency’

      RIZIN Postpones Upcoming Event Citing ‘State of Emergency’
      MMA logo
      MMA

      RIZIN Postpones Upcoming Event Citing ‘State of Emergency’

      Guilherme Cruz
      via MMA Fighting