    UFC's Jorge Masvidal After Kamaru Usman Loss: 'I Can't Retire Without the Belt'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 27, 2021

    Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout early Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    Jorge Masvidal isn't finished chasing the welterweight title, even after falling via knockout to current champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 on Saturday. 

    The 36-year-old told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he considered retirement after the loss, but the "people that I trust the most in the world," namely his father and coach, told him to try again.

    "I love this sport, I can't retire without the belt," Masvidal said. "I'm stubborn, I just want to give it as much as I can. I'm 36 years old, I still feel good, I still push myself at the gym and not be overwhelmed by the young guys, so why not give it another run?"

       

