Grading Every Current Championship Run on WWE Raw and SmackDown

Credit: WWE.com

WWE doesn't seem to quite know what it wants to do with the Raw Women's Championship. To be fair, that's been the case for an entire year.

Asuka won the title by forfeit when Becky Lynch went on pregnancy leave. However, The Empress of Tomorrow was overshadowed by other feuds and Superstars for the next year, and she even temporarily dropped the title to Sasha Banks.

It wasn't a memorable reign for Asuka, and her WrestleMania feud did not feel particularly genuine. Rather than building up Ripley as the next logical option, Charlotte Flair was positioned at the top and then had to step aside due to a positive COVID-19 test. She was replaced by The Nightmare at the eleventh hour, and chaos has ensued ever since.

One week, Ripley's a heel; the next, she's a babyface and The Queen is the biggest heel on the brand. This week, she's teaming with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, seemingly a villain again.

Ripley is fantastic, but WWE is lost with her direction right now. Her reign is in its infancy and has plenty room to grow but only when the company settles on what to do with her character.

Eventually, she'll be A+. She has it in her to be one of the greats, but the focus is more on Flair now than anyone else, which makes things confusing.

Grade: C–