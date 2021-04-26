Chris Weidman Talks Recovery from Surgery on Gruesome Leg Injury in IG Video

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Chris Weidman took to Instagram early Monday morning to share an update on the broken leg he suffered at UFC 261 on Saturday.

The 36-year-old said he broke his tibia and fibula when he kicked Uriah Hall and went down with the injury, resulting in a TKO win for Hall 17 seconds into the fight. He said he underwent surgery to place a rod through his tibia.

The Long Island native, who was the UFC 185-pound titleholder from 2013-15, said he will be on crutches for eight weeks and can return to training between six and 12 months from now.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.