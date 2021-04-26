    Chris Weidman Talks Recovery from Surgery on Gruesome Leg Injury in IG Video

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 26, 2021

    Chris Weidman on the canvas with a broken leg ending his UFC 261 mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. This is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    Chris Weidman took to Instagram early Monday morning to share an update on the broken leg he suffered at UFC 261 on Saturday.

    The 36-year-old said he broke his tibia and fibula when he kicked Uriah Hall and went down with the injury, resulting in a TKO win for Hall 17 seconds into the fight. He said he underwent surgery to place a rod through his tibia. 

    The Long Island native, who was the UFC 185-pound titleholder from 2013-15, said he will be on crutches for eight weeks and can return to training between six and 12 months from now.  

       

