Which NBA Superstar Has the Worst Supporting Cast?

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Superteams have been ubiquitous throughout the NBA's history.

Bill Russell's Boston Celtics featured multiple Hall of Famers. Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain teamed up in the 1970s. Magic Johnson's Los Angeles Lakers and Larry Bird's Celtics were loaded. Michael Jordan won his six titles with Scottie Pippen. More recently, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant dominated the early 2000s, while LeBron James' Miami Heat and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors took over the next decade. The San Antonio Spurs were a constant presence for almost 20 years with their multiple Hall of Famers.

To win a title, you almost always have to have multiple stars. And this season, some of the game's brightest are likely (and in some cases, definitely) out of the championship conversation due to a lack of help from the rest of the roster.

Among 2020-21's best players, here are those with the most challenged supporting casts.

But first, a word on how that was determined.