    Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's 'Griddy Dance' to Be Added to Fortnite Video Game

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-20. (AP Photo/David Berding)
    David Berding/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will be immortalized in a video game, but it's not the latest Madden. 

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pro Bowler will be the first NFL player featured in Fortnite as it implements his Griddy dance into the game.

    Jefferson showcased the dance throughout his rookie 2020 season, including on his way to the end zone on this memorable play in September:

    The LSU product continued to produce throughout the year, finishing with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

       

