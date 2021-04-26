Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's 'Griddy Dance' to Be Added to Fortnite Video Game

David Berding/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will be immortalized in a video game, but it's not the latest Madden.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pro Bowler will be the first NFL player featured in Fortnite as it implements his Griddy dance into the game.

Jefferson showcased the dance throughout his rookie 2020 season, including on his way to the end zone on this memorable play in September:

The LSU product continued to produce throughout the year, finishing with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.