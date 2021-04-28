Jaguars' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off a new era when they make the first selection of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday.

Urban Meyer has taken over as head coach, they are widely expected to be getting their quarterback of the future and they own five of the first 65 picks of this draft, which should produce an impressive haul of young talent.

Meyer's team might not rebound from the 1-15 record that landed them the first pick in 2021. There are still plenty of holes on the roster, and they are already the second-youngest team in the league even before adding a large draft class.

This draft class will serve as the foundation for a new era for better or worse. If the Jags can come away with multiple difference-makers and Meyer successfully transitions to the NFL, this will be viewed as a turning point. If they blow their draft capital and Meyer doesn't work out, the results will be disastrous.

With the first, 25th and 33rd selections to work with, here are the players the Jaguars should be looking to add.