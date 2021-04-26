Colts' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts should be looking to build on a playoff-ready roster that has largely been shaped through the draft.

Centerpieces like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Julian Blackmon all made their way to Indianapolis through the annual selection process. And while the Colts have traded for key players like DeForest Buckner and new starting quarterback Carson Wentz, their recent draft track record is strong.

Indianapolis managed to win 11 games this past season with an aging Philip Rivers under center. If Wentz can regain some of his previous form, the Colts should be back in the playoff mix this season.

Which draft prospects could best help Indy return to the postseason in 2021? Here we'll examine three who should be on the Colts' radar in the early rounds.