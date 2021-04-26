Packers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are looking to get over the proverbial hump after falling short in the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, Green Bay's focus should be on adding quality and not necessarily quantity.

Green Bay possesses one of the league's most complete rosters and should be looking for one or two pieces who can help put it over the top. This could lead to some maneuvering in Round 1, as the Packers aren't scheduled to pick until No. 29. They cannot be afraid to trade up for the perfect prospect if they believe he is available.

Here we'll examine three draft prospects the Packers should be high on during Days 1 and 2 of the 2021 draft.