Packers' Top 2021 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2021
Packers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets
The Green Bay Packers are looking to get over the proverbial hump after falling short in the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, Green Bay's focus should be on adding quality and not necessarily quantity.
Green Bay possesses one of the league's most complete rosters and should be looking for one or two pieces who can help put it over the top. This could lead to some maneuvering in Round 1, as the Packers aren't scheduled to pick until No. 29. They cannot be afraid to trade up for the perfect prospect if they believe he is available.
Here we'll examine three draft prospects the Packers should be high on during Days 1 and 2 of the 2021 draft.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
One of Green Bay's biggest priorities should be boosting a run defense that ranked 21st in yards per carry allowed last season. Adding linebacker Christian Kirksey last offseason was supposed to help the issue, but he was jettisoned after only one season.
While Krys Barnes did flash a fair bit of potential last season, adding another second-level defender like Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would make a ton of sense.
A versatile, agile sideline-to-sideline defender, Owusu-Koramoah has the potential to change the profile of Green Bay's run defense.
"Not only is he fast to range and help control the outside running game, but he has an instant downhill trigger paired with a willingness to take chances, which should lead to big plays near and behind the line of scrimmage," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
With enough quickness to provide sticky pass coverage and a good amount of pass-rush potential, Owusu-Koramoah could quickly develop into a three-down defender for the Packers.
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
If the Packers decide not to focus on defense in Round 1, it would make sense to turn their attention to the offensive line. A lot of fans will probably bang the table for a receiver here—Green Bay simply doesn't draft them in Round 1—but the Packers need to find a long-term answer at right tackle.
Longtime starter Bryan Bulaga departed last offseason, and Billy Turner has the versatility to kick inside to guard if it gives Green Bay its best starting five.
Teven Jenkins could be a major asset in both the passing game and the run game.
"Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent," Zierlein wrote. "His instincts and processing serve him well in quickly sifting through moving pieces."
If the Packers hope to get the most out of what may be Aaron Rodgers' final few seasons in Green Bay, protecting him has to be a primary point of focus. Strengthening the offensive line would be a step in the right direction.
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
While it wouldn't be like the Packers to draft a wideout in Round 1, targeting one on Day 2 could be in the cards. Doing so would give Rodgers additional ammunition, and it would help provide some insurance ahead of 2022 free agency.
Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown are all scheduled to be free agents next offseason.
While Purdue's Rondale Moore may be considered a slot receiver at the pro level, he would be a tremendous addition to the Packers offense.
"When healthy, Moore is a multi-purpose weapon who can break open a football game with any touch of the football; he's provided run after catch, special teams plays, rushing usage out of the backfield and vertical receiving over the middle of the field," Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network wrote.
Health could be a concern given Moore only played in seven games over the past two seasons. However, he racked up 1,248 receiving yards in 2018 and could be a prime second-round target for the Packers.