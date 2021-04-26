Titans' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans' roster is going to look a bit different during the 2021 season than it did in 2020. Early in free agency, they lost some key players from last year's team, including wide receiver Corey Davis, tight end Jonnu Smith and more.

But Tennessee went to work in filling some of its holes, too, bringing in linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Janoris Jenkins. And although the Titans still have some big areas of need, there's still plenty of time for them to address those.

That's because the 2021 NFL draft is quickly approaching, as the event is set to be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland. Tennessee will first be on the clock at No. 22 overall in the opening round, and it owns nine picks over the three-day draft, so it will have a lot of options for what it wants to do.

Here's a look at three players the Titans should consider taking in the first few rounds of the draft.