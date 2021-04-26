Titans' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

Titans' Top 2021 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2021
The Tennessee Titans' roster is going to look a bit different during the 2021 season than it did in 2020. Early in free agency, they lost some key players from last year's team, including wide receiver Corey Davis, tight end Jonnu Smith and more.
But Tennessee went to work in filling some of its holes, too, bringing in linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Janoris Jenkins. And although the Titans still have some big areas of need, there's still plenty of time for them to address those.
That's because the 2021 NFL draft is quickly approaching, as the event is set to be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland. Tennessee will first be on the clock at No. 22 overall in the opening round, and it owns nine picks over the three-day draft, so it will have a lot of options for what it wants to do.
Here's a look at three players the Titans should consider taking in the first few rounds of the draft.
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
While the Titans have already boosted their secondary with the signing of Jenkins, they could still use help at cornerback. That's because they lost both Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler in free agency. Tennessee still has Kristian Fulton, who can start alongside Jenkins, but it would help to have a third strong corner in the fold.
Greg Newsome II is one of the top cornerbacks available in this year's class, and he's likely to get drafted right around the time when the Titans will first be on the clock. And while Tennessee could go several routes with that pick, taking Newsome would help solidify its secondary as a strong unit for years to come.
Over his three seasons at Northwestern, Newsome was a solid contributor each year. But he really came into his own during the shortened 2020 campaign. He had 12 tackles and 10 pass deflections in six games, while also notching his first career interception and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.
"Newsome is a competitive, scheme-diverse outside cornerback with good size, speed and explosiveness," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He has the talent to become a good starter within his first two seasons."
And if Newsome starts to take the ball away more, he could be even better. So the Titans should make sure he'll be playing for their defense.
Walker Little, OT, Stanford
It seemed like the Titans may not have to draft a tackle during an early round for quite some time after they selected Georgia's Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick last year. However, he played in only one game as a rookie, while off-the-field issues led to him getting traded last month.
Now, Tennessee again needs help at tackle. Taylor Lewan will be one starter, but the Titans will look to find somebody who can take over the spot that was supposed to belong to Wilson. And on Day 2 of the draft, Walker Little could be an intriguing prospect for them to consider.
Little didn't play in 2020, opting out of Stanford's season amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the 6'7", 313-pound tackle was impressive earlier in his career with the Cardinal, as he played 21 games over his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore in 2018.
However, he was limited to one game in 2019 due to a knee injury. So it's been quite a while since he's played consistently, meaning there's some risk involved with taking him in the draft. But he worked out at Stanford's pro day, and there's certainly potential for him to return to his 2018 form and to keep improving.
That makes Little a sleeper prospect who Tennessee should consider drafting on Day 2.
Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
The Titans lost one of the best tight ends in the NFL when Smith decided to sign with the New England Patriots early in free agency. Now, they need to draft a potential replacement, as the current top tight end on their roster is Anthony Firkser, who is likely better in a No. 2 role.
Tremble spent three seasons at Notre Dame, but he didn't get a ton of opportunities in the passing game there. All of his receptions came over the past two years, as he had 35 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns during that span. The Fighting Irish always had other strong tight ends on their roster, so there's some untapped potential with Tremble as he enters the NFL.
"If he's able to simply improve his hands status to average, his speed and athleticism should create chunk play opportunities. He has Day 2 value with Day 1 upside," Zierlein wrote.
It can be tough to find top tight ends in the NFL, but Tremble may have a skill set that will allow him to develop into one. In the short term, he and Firkser could be a solid duo. And from there, perhaps Tremble will flourish as he receives increased opportunities.