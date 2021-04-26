Bears' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears head into the 2021 NFL draft looking to fill a few notable holes. Ideally, they will be able to improve a roster that only went 8-8 in 2020 but still managed to make the playoffs.

Chicago made some significant moves in free agency—including adding quarterback Andy Dalton and locking up wideout Allen Robinson II with the franchise tag—but they also parted with starting cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Replacing Fuller, solidifying the offensive line and finding a long-term answer at the quarterback position should all be draft goals for Chicago. However, the Bears aren't scheduled to be on the clock until pick No. 20. This means that many of the draft's most notable prospects will be long gone.

Here we will examine three prospects the Bears could target in the early rounds.