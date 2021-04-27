Predicting Landing Spots for Quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft's 1st Round

4 of 6

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

This is where things could get really interesting.

The Atlanta Falcons could be a candidate to select a quarterback as Matt Ryan's eventual successor with the fourth overall pick. Should they pass, however, we might see teams hoping to get the Miami Dolphins' pick at No. 6. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Miami has already received calls from teams on that front.

In this case, the Denver Broncos move up three spots to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Miami can add draft capital without sliding too far back and still having the chance to get a top receiver.

Broncos general manager George Paton told NFL Network's James Palmer (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com) the team is still high on Lock. But he also said the team wants competition under center, and Denver might not pass on the chance to land Fields.

The Buckeyes star threw for 41 touchdowns and averaged 11.2 adjusted yards per pass attempt in 2019. He completed a career-high 70.2 percent of his attempts in 2020 and torched Clemson with a slew of deep balls in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

That says nothing of Fields' ability as a runner who can get downhill. He rushed for 383 yards and five scores on 4.7 yards per carry in eight games last season and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his pro day.

According to Rapoport, Fields revealed to teams he has epilepsy. Rapoport added the condition has not impacted him on the field and doctors believe he will outgrow the condition.

Paton told Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post he has received one call from a team interested in trading down. Let's say that team is the Dolphins, with Denver having the No. 40 pick in its back pocket and also playing with future compensation.

The Broncos might also express interest in getting the No. 7 pick from the Detroit Lions or swapping with the Carolina Panthers (No. 8), depending on how Miami handles the No. 6 pick.