Saints' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

It's been a fairly quiet offseason so far for the New Orleans Saints, who haven't had the salary-cap space to make many moves during free agency. Instead, any news surrounding the team has been about the players it has lost since the end of the 2020 season.

Quarterback Drew Brees has retired, while cornerback Janoris Jenkins, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, linebacker Alex Anzalone and tight end Jared Cook all signed with new teams during free agency. But now, New Orleans is going to finally have an opportunity to fill some of the holes on its roster.

The 2021 NFL draft is set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Saints will likely be looking to bring in players who can make an impact for them soon. They still have a talented roster and can be contenders in the NFC, and that may be evident with their draft strategy.

Although New Orleans won't be on the clock until the No. 28 overall pick, it owns eight selections over the seven-round draft, and it's always possible to acquire more via trades. So the Saints are going to be busy and will have a lot of work to do.

Here's a look at three players New Orleans should target during the first few rounds of this year's draft.