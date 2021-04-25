Overwatch League 2021 Week 2: Philadelphia Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money

Carlton Beener for Blizzard Entertainment

After two weeks of Overwatch League 2021 action, two teams stand atop the leaderboard at 4-0: the Houston Outlaws and Philadelphia Fusion. But we spoke about Houston last week, so it's Philadelphia's time to shine.

The Outlaws deserved their praise after Week 1, as the revamped roster surprised many and jumped out with a new level of play. The Fusion's success was less surprising, as the team boasts a perennial MVP candidate in Carpe and has yet to finish an OWL season outside of the standings' top 10.

But, once again falling short of winning it all, Philadelphia made some changes this past offseason, and they appear to be working out. Bringing in veteran leaders like tobi and Mano, alongside versatile role players like Rascal and HOTBA, the Fusion remain untouched in the 2021 season.

And, this week, that record was particularly legitimized by a 3-1 drubbing of the formerly undefeated Chengdu Hunters. Here's how the whole week played out.

Friday, April 23

Paris Eternal 3-1 Vancouver Titans

Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 London Spitfire

Saturday, April 24

Chengdu Hunters 3-0 New York Excelsior

Philadelphia Fusion 3-1 Hangzhou Spark

Houston Outlaws 3-1 Paris Eternal

Boston Uprising 0-3 Los Angeles Gladiators

Washington Justice 3-1 Dallas Fuel

Sunday, April 25

Hangzhou Spark 1-3 New York Excelsior

Chengdu Hunters 1-3 Philadelphia Fusion

Houston Outlaws 3-0 London Spitfire

Boston Uprising 0-3 Dallas Fuel

Vancouver Titans 1-3 Washington Justice

The Overwatch meta feels particularly diverse right now, especially among DPS heroes, and that bodes well for Carpe—who has earned his stripes as a number of lethal characters. But it was on an unfamiliar Symmetra that he notched his 10,000th career kill during a 3-1 win against the Spark.

Becoming just the second player in OWL history to hit the historic mark is a big deal, but the veteran slayer wasn't alone in his dominance this week. In the highly anticipated matchup against the Hunters, it was the 2020 Rookie of the Year, Alarm, who showed off with some rude Sleep Darts.

Fittingly, the final major highlight from the Fusion's big week has to come from Carpe and Alarm together. Receiving a Nano Boost from his support teammate, the lethal hitscan proceeded to rattle off four consecutive kills.

Carpe is back on his patented McCree, Alarm is encouraging slumber on Ana and the Philadelphia Fusion have a supporting cast that is versatile and dangerous. These matches all set the revamped roster up for strong seeding during 2021's May Melee tournament, which will award $225,000 in prize money.