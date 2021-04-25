    Overwatch League 2021 Week 2: Philadelphia Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money

    Theo SalaunCorrespondent IApril 25, 2021

    Carlton Beener for Blizzard Entertainment

    After two weeks of Overwatch League 2021 action, two teams stand atop the leaderboard at 4-0: the Houston Outlaws and Philadelphia Fusion. But we spoke about Houston last week, so it's Philadelphia's time to shine.

    The Outlaws deserved their praise after Week 1, as the revamped roster surprised many and jumped out with a new level of play. The Fusion's success was less surprising, as the team boasts a perennial MVP candidate in Carpe and has yet to finish an OWL season outside of the standings' top 10.

    But, once again falling short of winning it all, Philadelphia made some changes this past offseason, and they appear to be working out. Bringing in veteran leaders like tobi and Mano, alongside versatile role players like Rascal and HOTBA, the Fusion remain untouched in the 2021 season.

    And, this week, that record was particularly legitimized by a 3-1 drubbing of the formerly undefeated Chengdu Hunters. Here's how the whole week played out.

             

    Friday, April 23

    Paris Eternal 3-1 Vancouver Titans

    Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 London Spitfire

            

    Saturday, April 24

    Chengdu Hunters 3-0 New York Excelsior

    Philadelphia Fusion 3-1 Hangzhou Spark

    Houston Outlaws 3-1 Paris Eternal

    Boston Uprising 0-3 Los Angeles Gladiators

    Washington Justice 3-1 Dallas Fuel

            

    Sunday, April 25

    Hangzhou Spark 1-3 New York Excelsior

    Chengdu Hunters 1-3 Philadelphia Fusion

    Houston Outlaws 3-0 London Spitfire

    Boston Uprising 0-3 Dallas Fuel

    Vancouver Titans 1-3 Washington Justice

            

    The Overwatch meta feels particularly diverse right now, especially among DPS heroes, and that bodes well for Carpe—who has earned his stripes as a number of lethal characters. But it was on an unfamiliar Symmetra that he notched his 10,000th career kill during a 3-1 win against the Spark.

    Becoming just the second player in OWL history to hit the historic mark is a big deal, but the veteran slayer wasn't alone in his dominance this week. In the highly anticipated matchup against the Hunters, it was the 2020 Rookie of the Year, Alarm, who showed off with some rude Sleep Darts.

    Fittingly, the final major highlight from the Fusion's big week has to come from Carpe and Alarm together. Receiving a Nano Boost from his support teammate, the lethal hitscan proceeded to rattle off four consecutive kills.

    Carpe is back on his patented McCree, Alarm is encouraging slumber on Ana and the Philadelphia Fusion have a supporting cast that is versatile and dangerous. These matches all set the revamped roster up for strong seeding during 2021's May Melee tournament, which will award $225,000 in prize money.

