Video: Patrick Peterson Reveals No. 7 Vikings Jersey After NFL Rule Change

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The latest to benefit from the NFL's jersey number rule change? Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson—and a high school in Wisconsin.

Peterson, who signed with the Vikings in March, decided to swap the No. 21 that he wore through 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 7 that he wore collegiately with LSU, where he was a two-time first-team All-SEC honoree.

The league's new jersey rules open up single digit numbers to positions other than quarterbacks, punters and kickers.

Vikings quarterback Nate Stanley was willing to give up the No. 7 he wore as a rookie last season, but it came with a price. In exchange for the number, Peterson donated shoulder pads to the football team at Wisconsin's Menomonie High School, where Stanley attended, according to Eric Smith of Vikings.com.

Stanley will wear No. 14 this season.

They may not be the only players on the Vikings to wear new numbers this season. Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that running back Dalvin Cook was considering switching numbers, though Cook has since tweeted his current jersey number.