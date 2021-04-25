Derrick Lancaster in Critical Condition After Fiery Crash During ARCA Race

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Driver Derrick Lancaster is in critical but stable condition at a hospital following a fiery crash during Saturday's ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Roanoke Times reported that his wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, provided an update that said he suffered second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face but avoided broken bones and burns to the trachea or lungs.

Lancaster will be on a ventilator for 48-72 hours, which will allow soot to be suctioned from his lungs after his car caught fire in the crash.

The crash happened with five laps remaining.

Drew Dollar contacted Lancaster's car, which drove it into the wall. It caught fire following the contact with the wall, and Lancaster eventually walked with support to a stretcher before being taken to a hospital.

Lancaster made his ARCA debut in 2014.