Brewers' Christian Yelich Placed on 10-Day IL with Back Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich went back on the injured list with a lower back strain after having just been activated by the team on Monday.

The team announced the move Tuesday and said Tyrone Taylor will be recalled to fill Yelich's spot in the roster.

Any injury to the 29-year-old is sure to raise concern for Milwaukee considering he already missed time this season with the back injury. Manager Craig Counsell told reporters in April that he "unfortunately hit a bit of a plateau" during his comeback efforts from that initial back injury.

When healthy, Yelich is one of the best players in the league.

The 2018 National League MVP is a three-time Silver Slugger winner and two-time All-Star who also has a Gold Glove and two batting titles on his resume. However, he struggled compared to his other recent efforts during the shortened 2020 campaign and slashed .205/.356/.430.

Yelich has responded with a .353/.463/.382 line through 10 games in 2021.

Despite his struggles at the plate, the Brewers will have difficulty replicating his impact now that he's sidelined once again.