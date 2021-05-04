    Brewers' Christian Yelich Placed on 10-Day IL with Back Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich tosses his helmet after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Aaron Gash/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich went back on the injured list with a lower back strain after having just been activated by the team on Monday.

    The team announced the move Tuesday and said Tyrone Taylor will be recalled to fill Yelich's spot in the roster.

    Any injury to the 29-year-old is sure to raise concern for Milwaukee considering he already missed time this season with the back injury. Manager Craig Counsell told reporters in April that he "unfortunately hit a bit of a plateau" during his comeback efforts from that initial back injury.

    When healthy, Yelich is one of the best players in the league.

    The 2018 National League MVP is a three-time Silver Slugger winner and two-time All-Star who also has a Gold Glove and two batting titles on his resume. However, he struggled compared to his other recent efforts during the shortened 2020 campaign and slashed .205/.356/.430.

    Yelich has responded with a .353/.463/.382 line through 10 games in 2021.

    Despite his struggles at the plate, the Brewers will have difficulty replicating his impact now that he's sidelined once again.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Reds Closer Amir Garrett Suspended 7 Games After Benches-Clearing Incident vs. Cubs

      Reds Closer Amir Garrett Suspended 7 Games After Benches-Clearing Incident vs. Cubs
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Reds Closer Amir Garrett Suspended 7 Games After Benches-Clearing Incident vs. Cubs

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Yelich (back strain) returns to injured list

      Yelich (back strain) returns to injured list
      Milwaukee Brewers logo
      Milwaukee Brewers

      Yelich (back strain) returns to injured list

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Brewers' Yelich returns to IL with back issues

      Brewers' Yelich returns to IL with back issues
      Milwaukee Brewers logo
      Milwaukee Brewers

      Brewers' Yelich returns to IL with back issues

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Nats Activate Juan Soto from IL

      Star OF will be available off the bench

      Nats Activate Juan Soto from IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nats Activate Juan Soto from IL

      R.J. Anderson
      via CBSSports.com