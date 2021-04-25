Colby Covington Says He'd 'Finish' Kamaru Usman, Rips 'Bum' Jorge Masvidal

John Locher/Associated Press

Colby Covington wants a rematch against Kamaru Usman and believes he would finish the UFC welterweight champion.

"It's a different style matchup when I fight Marty. He knows he can't take me down," Covington told ESPN after UFC 261 Saturday, per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting. "I'm going to take him down into deep waters, and I'm going to finish him. There's no more fake nut shots next time."

Usman defended his title Saturday with a knockout win over Jorge Masvidal, solidifying himself as one of the best competitors in the world. He is currently ranked the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in UFC behind only Jon Jones.

Covington didn't come away impressed with the latest victory, however, dismissing Masvidal as a worthy opponent:

"That guy's a journeyman," Covington said of Masvidal. "What's he got, 15, 20 losses on his record. You shouldn't be happy and praising yourself for beating a journeyman like that. There's a reason he's a backstabber, a street Judas and a bum. If I lost the next 12 fights in a row, I still have a better record than journeyman Masvidal."

Masvidal has a 35-14 career record, which includes wins over Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone and others during a lengthy career.

Covington thinks he could do better against Usman, even though he suffered a fifth-round knockout loss the last time they matched up in 2019. He could get another chance as the current No. 1 contender in the division.