Master P Says His HSBB Star Sons Hercy, Mercy Negotiating $2.5M, $1.5M Deals

Hercy Miller, the touted college basketball prospect and son of hip-hop mogul Master P, has a $2.5 million endorsement waiting for him once he hits the hardwood.

Master P told TMZ Sports that both of his sons, Hercy and Mercy, have seven-figure offers on the table.

"We have a lot of deals on the table, not only for Hercy but for Mercy," Master P said. "In August, the league is changing, the NCAA. You'll be able to make money off your likeness, you'll be able to do marketing deals.

"So, right now I have a deal on the table for Hercy for $2.5 million. He never even played a lick of [college] basketball."

The NCAA will allow players to make money on their name, image and likeness beginning Aug. 1, a seismic change in the college sports landscape. While players will still not be paid by schools, their NIL rights in many cases could be worth several million dollars.

Such is apparently the case for Miller, who has 115,000 Instagram followers despite not having a prospect star rating. Much of Miller's appeal comes from his legendary father, a rap mogul who dabbled with a run in the NBA during the height of his power in the 1990s. Master P made preseason appearances for the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and Toronto Raptors in 1999.