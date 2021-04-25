    Nick Diaz Wants to Fight in UFC Again; Dana White Open to Return

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, greets fans during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    More than six years after his last fight, Nick Diaz is set to return to the UFC.

    Dana White said Saturday he was planning to speak with Diaz about a return following his post-UFC 261 press conference.

    "Nick wants to fight," White said. "... Sure, (we'll give him one). ... We'll see how this goes. He's waiting for me in the back right now. I'm going to go talk to him."

    Diaz, the brother of Nate Diaz, was a Strikeforce welterweight champion before moving to the UFC. He earned a win over B.J. Penn in his UFC debut but then lost back-to-back matches to Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre before concluding his initial run in the promotion with a no-contest against Anderson Silva. The fight against Silva was notable because both fighters failed their drug test, leading Silva's victory to be thrown out.

    Diaz was in attendance at the UFC 261 pay-per-view, furthering speculation regarding his return.

    It's unclear if Diaz can actually compete at the highest level of mixed martial arts. He struggled to step up during his prime, and now, he's a 37-year-old who hasn't taken a competitive punch since January 2015.

    Based on White's comments, he seems interested in a one-shot, prove-it deal for Diaz to show he's worthy of a long-term arrangement.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Covington Says He'd 'Finish' Usman, Rips 'Bum' Masvidal

      Covington Says He'd 'Finish' Usman, Rips 'Bum' Masvidal
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Covington Says He'd 'Finish' Usman, Rips 'Bum' Masvidal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Nick Diaz Wants to Fight in UFC Again; Dana White Open to Return

      Nick Diaz Wants to Fight in UFC Again; Dana White Open to Return
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Nick Diaz Wants to Fight in UFC Again; Dana White Open to Return

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝

      💪 Usman ends the Masvidal talk 🌹 Thug Rose comes back strong ➡️ We break down Saturday's card

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 261 ⚔️

      Usman vs. Covington 2. Masvidal vs. Edwards and more ➡️

      6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 261 ⚔️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 261 ⚔️

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report