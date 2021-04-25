Nick Diaz Wants to Fight in UFC Again; Dana White Open to Return

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

More than six years after his last fight, Nick Diaz is set to return to the UFC.

Dana White said Saturday he was planning to speak with Diaz about a return following his post-UFC 261 press conference.

"Nick wants to fight," White said. "... Sure, (we'll give him one). ... We'll see how this goes. He's waiting for me in the back right now. I'm going to go talk to him."

Diaz, the brother of Nate Diaz, was a Strikeforce welterweight champion before moving to the UFC. He earned a win over B.J. Penn in his UFC debut but then lost back-to-back matches to Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre before concluding his initial run in the promotion with a no-contest against Anderson Silva. The fight against Silva was notable because both fighters failed their drug test, leading Silva's victory to be thrown out.

Diaz was in attendance at the UFC 261 pay-per-view, furthering speculation regarding his return.

It's unclear if Diaz can actually compete at the highest level of mixed martial arts. He struggled to step up during his prime, and now, he's a 37-year-old who hasn't taken a competitive punch since January 2015.

Based on White's comments, he seems interested in a one-shot, prove-it deal for Diaz to show he's worthy of a long-term arrangement.